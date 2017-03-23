Journey to the Gazelle Girl: Heather runs into a chilling obstacle

Grand Rapids, Mich (WOTV) – Heather Koetsier is on the road to run the Gazelle Girl 10K. After being awarded the Sole Sisters scholarship, which helps with training and support, Heather has been training week by week in order to cross the finish line! Here is her latest update of how training went last week:

March 1-6

I guess we were spoiled by beautiful weather in February because it is really cold out there! I do however find that I run well in cooler temps as long as its not terrible windy. Wednesday was a definite no go outside, given the 70 mph wind gusts. but I did get out on Monday and Thursday for about 4 miles each day. I can feel a difference in my breathing patterns as am running, I think i’m getting the right rhythmic pattern down to help me not feel like I am winded.

I think because it was so cold I pushed myself harder…

Saturday I did 4.5 miles on the white pine trail. I think because it was so cold I pushed myself harder just to get it done! I am still walking and running but my endurance is building up. I get frustrated because I’d like to be running the whole thing.

Yet as I reflect back on where I started from I realize how far I have come. I ran mailbox to mail box at the beginning and now I can run about 1/2 mile to a mile before I stop to walk and then I restart running again. So I am thankful for that! My warm shower felt amazing Saturday after my run!

