GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Believe it or not, there are many kids who go to bed hungry right here in West Michigan. Kids’ Food Basket works tirelessly to help. Take part in this important cause by wearing orange, the color of hunger awareness, to attack childhood hunger in our community.

Kids’ Food Basket is asking you to make life just a little brighter with an orange smile. By sharing your orange smile picture via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram you can help spread the word, using the #KFBGoOrange. You can also email your favorite photos to socialmedia@kidsfoodbasket.org and they will share them for you!

Go Orange with Kids’ Food Basket

Friday, March 24th wear orange!

Orange is the color of hunger awareness

Orange is the color of hunger awareness Use #KFBGoOrange to share your photos on social media