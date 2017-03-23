Creatures of light at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Explore the extraordinary organisms that produce light, from the flickering fireflies found in backyards around the world to the alien-like deep-sea fishes and other fantastic creatures that illuminate the perpetually dark depths of the oceans. Check out the video above to see behind the scenes of Creatures of Light at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

In Creatures of Light, visitors move through a series of luminous environments, from the familiar mushrooms on land to the extreme in the deepest parts of the ocean, to explore the diversity of organisms that glow and how they do it. Visitors will discover the ways in which light is used to attract a mate, lure unsuspecting prey and defend against a predator, and to learn how, where and why scientists study this amazing natural phenomenon.

Admission is free with general admission and free to Museum members!

