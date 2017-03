GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Goldbergs

8 p.m.

Beverly hopes to inspire the students when she substitutes for Barry’s chemistry class.

Speechless

8:30 p.m.

The family goes on an impromptu family road trip.

Modern Family

9 p.m.

Cam tries to throw the family a New Year’s Day feast; Phil’s dad arrives with his new girlfriend.

black-ish

9:30 p.m.

When Junior decides to run for class president, Dre steps in to be his campaign manager.

Designated Survivor

10 p.m.

A journalist shocks the White House when he reveals classified information during a press briefing.

24 Hour News 8 @ Eleven

The day’s major news events, business reports, local sports updates, weather information and tomorrow’s forecast are presented by the News 8 Team.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

11:30 p.m.

Actor Bill Hader; actress America Ferrera; Imagine Dragons performs.

