Hudsonville power woman becomes certified Terra Square Market Manager

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOTV) – The City of Hudsonville, along with the Michigan Farmers Market Association (MIFMA), is pleased to announce that Terra Square Market Manager, Lindsey Carlon recently completed the MIFMA Market Manager Certificate Program and was presented with a certificate on Tuesday, March 7. A total of 53 individuals participated in the program and were certified, making Carlon one of 239 individuals who have been certified since the program first started in 2011.

Carlon completed 35 hours of training focused on leadership skills and professional development in topics essential to market management. Key learning objectives covered in the program were: Introduction to Market Management, Building Your Capacity to Manage a Farmers Market, State of Michigan Licensing and Regulations, Overview of Food Assistance Programs, Collecting and Sharing Farmers Market Data, Grant Writing to Grow Your Market, Marketing Your Market and Planning for Events and Entertainment, and Ensuring the Sustainability of Your Farmers Market.

A final manager-to-manager education and networking opportunity completed the program focusing on sharing experiences and lessons learned.

“Learning and growing with other Market Managers is a humbling and exciting experience. I thank MIFMA for the time and resources they put into this certification program,” said Carlon. “I can’t wait to keep building relationships within the farmers market community and use my knowledge for this upcoming season.”

The 22 year old entrepreneur is incredibly driven and community-focused. As the Market Manager, she will be responsible for selecting and organizing vendors, marketing and creating programming, ensuring high quality products, and implementing rules and regulations.

She graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Hospitality and Tourism Management degree in April of 2016, and is extremely passionate about providing a place to buy whole, rich foods and fresh ingredients to bring home to the family.

Terra Square Farmers Market opens their doors Saturday, June 3, 2017 every Wednesday and Saturday between the hours of 8am-1pm, running through the months of June and September. Winter markets are scheduled for October 14, November 11, and December 9 from 8am-1pm.

Programming, list of current vendors, products sold, and ways to get plugged in are listed at www.terrasquare.com. Terra Square is located at 3380 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville MI, 49426.

Looking to reach out?

If you have an itch to reach out to this West Michigan power woman OR have a question about the opening of Terra Square… Lindsey Carlon, Market Manager (616) 669-0200 or lcarlon@hudsonville.org.