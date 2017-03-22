5 sangria recipes you have to try

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Citruses are in full bloom this time of year, what tastes amazing with citrus fruit…why sangria of course! Sangria is super refreshing and fabulously fruity. Now that the sun is shinning and the birds are chirping, it seems like the perfect time to whip up a batch of your own to enjoy along with the warmer weather. Here are our top five favorite recipes. Enjoy and get your drink on ladies…responsibly though of course!

Ingredients 1 (750 milliliter) bottle rose wine

1 cup of pineapple juice

1/2 cup of vodka

1/4 cup of triple sec

1/2 cup simple syrup

1 orange sliced into rounds

1 lemon sliced into rounds

1 lime sliced into rounds

1 (6 ounce container of raspberries)

Directions Combine wine, pineapple juice, vodka, triple sec, and simple syrup in a large bowl or pitcher. Refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

Stir the oranges, lemons, limes, and raspberries into the chilled sangria at least 30 minutes before serving. The longer the fruit marinates the better. Serve over ice.

Ingredients 1 (750 milliliter) bottle rose wine

1 (750 milliliter) bottle Burgundy wine

1 (46 fluid ounces) can of pineapple

1 (2 liter) bottle fruit punch (such as Hawaiian Punch)

1 lemon, juiced

1 lime, juiced

1 orange, juiced

1 lemon, thinly sliced

1 lime, thinly sliced

1 orange, thinly sliced

Directions Mix together the rose and burgundy wine, pineapple juice, and fruit punch in a punch bowl or large container

Add the lemon, lime and orange juices. Float the lemon, lime and orange slices in the punch for a garnish. Serve chilled.

Ingredients 2 oranges

2 lemons

2 bottles dry white wine (we used chardonnay)

(we used chardonnay) 4 tablespoons of sugar

2 ounces brandy (1/4 cup)

(1/4 cup) 2 ounces Cointreau liqueur (1/4 cup)

(1/4 cup) 2 cups of club soda

Directions Slice 1 orange and both lemons.

Juice the second orange.

Combine orange and lemon slices and orange juice with the wine, sugar and liquor.

Chill until ready to serve.

To serve, add ice and club soda, stirring gently.

Ingredients 750 mL Moscato wine

1 cup vodka

4 cups ginger ale

2 cups lemonade1 cup fresh strawberries, sliced

2 lemons, one sliced, the other for juice

Directions Combine all ingredients into a large pitcher and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight

Serve over ice and enjoy!. 5. Cherry Lime Sangria Ingredients Two 750ml. bottles chilled Sauvignon Blanc

4 cups prepared limeade

2 cups bottled cherry juice

1 1/2 cups vodka

3 medium limes, sliced thinly

Two large handfuls of fresh cherries, pitted and halved

One 1-liter bottle chilled club soda Directions In a large beverage dispenser or punch bowl, combine the wine, limeade, juice, vodka, limes and cherries. Refrigerate for several hours (or preferably overnight).

Just before serving, add the club soda. Scoop fruit into individual servings (serving over ice is optional