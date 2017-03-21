How to put together a Pinterest perfect floral arrangement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Spring is in the air! If you love big, gorgeous floral arrangements, but don’t know how to put it together, Rueben Antonio has answers for you. Check out the video above, where he visits Maranda in studio to show how to put a gorgeous flower arrangement together.

What started as a curiosity for beauty quickly blossomed into a love and passion for Floral Art and Event Design. Rueben has spent the last decade cultivating his aesthetic in his field and building his own business. His refined and sophisticated taste in fashion and flair for art has directed him to the floral industry several years ago. Having worked for major brands in the past, Rueben, native to Grand Rapids believes in bringing any space to life with flowers. He continues to travel and educate himself so that he can give back to this city a high fashion feel to any event or celebration with live botanicals.

Rueben Antonio Floral & Events specializes in luxe floral design, local deliveries and holiday decor.