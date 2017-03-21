How to donate to Bethany’s Thrift Store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – WOOD TV8 and WOTV 4 Women got a special treat when the Bethany’s Thrift Store truck rolled in to collect donations. Check out the video above to see the exciting experience!

Bethany’s Thrift Store offers a wide variety of high-quality merchandise including gently used clothing and household items as well as brand new beds and furniture. Our store is clean, well-organized, and full of unique items at amazing prices. All proceeds directly support Bethany Christian Services’ programs in Grand Rapids, Michigan including adoption, foster care, and more.

Bethany’s Thrift Store relies on your donations to maintain our stock and inventory of second-hand items. Your generosity is the foundation for their business. They are accepting donations of new and gently used household items including:

Bedding

Towels

Rugs

Lamps

Furniture

Sporting Goods

Toys

Tools

Clothing & Jewelry

Books, DVDs & VHS Tapes

Small Kitchen Appliances

Microwave Ovens

Pots, Pans & Dishes

Bakeware

Silverware

and More!

Bethany’s offers a pick-up service for large furniture and other large donations. Call 616.254.7777 to schedule a pick-up.

Bethany’s Thrift Store

Visit: 2820 29th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday until 5 p.m.

