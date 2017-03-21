GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-On June 5, 2002 a families nightmare became a reality-and a story that shook the nation. Elizabeth Smart, a 14 year old girl, was abducted in the night from her bedroom in her family’s Salt Lake City home.For 9 months-her family along with search parties across the nation looked for the young girl-who was held captive only 3 miles from her family home. After months of torture, starvation and assault, she was rescued by police officers on March 12, 2003.

Smart now works as an advocate to stop predatory crimes, and support law enforcement in helping to find other victims. Elizabeth Smart was recognized as the keynote speaker for the YWCA’s Open Circle Luncheon, to help educate others on what needs to change for children to live safely. Click the video above to watch her interview with Jordan Carson.

If you or someone you know needs help, hotlines and resources for the YWCA of West Central Michigan are below.

