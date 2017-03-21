Cowboys and unicorns: DWTS night one recap

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The season 24 premiere marked the 400th episode of “Dancing with the Stars,” and this season’s lineup of celebrity dancers includes the greatest Olympic gymnast in history, a two-time World Series champion – and the show’s first baseball player, a real housewife of Beverly Hills, a bull rider who survived a catastrophic injury, a member of the popular band Fifth Harmony, a “Saturday Night Live” alumnus, a “Bachelor”, and the original “CuchiCuchi” girl, to name just a few.

…and though there were many shining moments on the dance floor, there were also some couples that just didn’t hit the ball.

The good

Heather Morris made waves with a LOVELY Viennese Waltz to “Make Something Beautiful” – and wow, she sure was beautiful in that dress! Scores from the judges: 7-7-7-7, with a total of 28 points.

Rashad Jennings did the cha cha to “24K Magic” and had the crowd up and dancing! Carrie Ann seemed as if she fell in love with the hunky football player, but Len was less impressed. Scores from the judges: 8-7-8-8, with a total of 31 points.

Simone Biles did the Tango to “Untouchable” and was UNSTOPPABLE. Julianne said they were a “dynamic duo”, and the rest of the judges were equally impressed. Scores from the judges: 8-8-8-8, with a total of 32 points – the highest of the night and the team to beat!

Bonner Bolton did a country Cha Cha to “Move” by Luke Bryan… and you guys, it was hot. This cowboy brought the heat to the dance floor from the minute he stepped on stage. Bruno said Sharna is “in for a ride of a lifetime.” Scores from the judges: 6-5-5-6, with a total of 22 points. Though the scoreboard didn’t show it, this couple has nothing to worry about. Bolton has already won the hearts of every girl in America.

David Ross also had a surprisingly great performance – this ball player can dance! Scores from the judges: 7-7-7-7, with a total of 28 points from the judges… and look who surprised him with a Skype call!

The not-so good

Chris Kattan, though hilarious, had a painfully awkward performance – and the judges didn’t hold back. Bruno said it was “the perfect interpretation of the Cha Cha Cha with a hangover.” Scores from the judges: 5-4-4-4, with a total of 17 points and the lowest score of the night.

Mr. T also had a hard time moving on the dance floor… we pitty the poor guy. Scores from the judges: 5-5-5-5, with a total of 20 points.

Though the scoreboard wasn’t bad, Charo definitely made an impression… and it wasn’t great. This girl is CRAZY! But hey, you either love it or you hate it. Charo performed a Salsa dance to “Cuban Pete” which fit her well. Scores from the judges: 6-5-5-5, with a total of 21 points.

You should have NO reason to believe that this show is not NOT live ❤️ What a season it will be with Charo & @keodancer! @DancingABC #DWTS pic.twitter.com/jNGjM0Zg3R — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 21, 2017

