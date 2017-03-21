Behind the scenes at Pure Passion for Fashion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Pure Passion for Fashion (P2) is a program through Wedgwood Christian Services that encourages the importance of positive decision making, self-image, and healthy relationships. Check out the video above for a behind the scenes look at this fun event!

Teenage years are a crucial time for people to find themselves. P2 can help them find themselves in an appropriate way. The goal is to empower students to feel confident about themselves, have fun, and have good self-esteem. It teaches them to find their passion and spend their energy and time pursuing that. The information is presented in a way teens can relate to, with video, dramas, and a fashion show.