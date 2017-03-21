Behind the scenes at Pure Passion for Fashion

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published:
pure passion


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Pure Passion for Fashion (P2) is a program through Wedgwood Christian Services that encourages the importance of positive decision making, self-image, and healthy relationships. Check out the video above for a behind the scenes look at this fun event!

Teenage years are a crucial time for people to find themselves. P2 can help them find themselves in an appropriate way. The goal is to empower students to feel confident about themselves, have fun, and have good self-esteem. It teaches them to find their passion and spend their energy and time pursuing that. The information is presented in a way teens can relate to, with video, dramas, and a fashion show.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s