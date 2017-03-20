Where does your community score on AARP’s Livability Index?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Communities across the country have been taking steps toward becoming more livable.

How livable is your community? AARP’s Livability Index scores neighborhoods across the US for services and amenities that impact your life the most. A good community means excellent housing, transportation, healthcare, neighborhoods, social inclusion, work and civic engagement all ranked on the Livability Index.

The AARP Public Policy Institute developed the Livability Index as a web-based tool to measure community livability. Users can search the Index by address, ZIP Code, or community to find an overall livability score, as well as a score for each of seven major livability categories: housing, neighborhood, transportation, environment, health, engagement, and opportunity. Users also can customize the Index to place higher or lower emphasis on the livability features of most importance to them.

The Livability Index website provides resources to help consumers and policymakers use livability scores to effect change in their communities. It is the first tool of its kind to measure livability broadly at the neighborhood level for the entire country, and it is intended to inform and encourage people to take action to make their communities more livable.

Find out how your neighborhood scores on the livability index.