Kicks, Dancing With the Stars premieres tonight

The new celebrity cast of "Dancing with the Stars" are donning their glitzy wardrobe and slipping on their dancing shoes as they ready themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the season kicks off tonight on My ABC WOTV4 starting at 8 p.m.

The season 24 premiere marks the 400th episode of “Dancing with the Stars,” and this season’s lineup of celebrity dancers includes the greatest Olympic gymnast in history, a two-time World Series champion – and the show’s first baseball player, a real housewife of Beverly Hills, a bull rider who survived a catastrophic injury, a member of the popular band Fifth Harmony, a “Saturday Night Live” alumnus and the original “CuchiCuchi” girl, to name just a few.

Although Dancing alum, Derek Hough, will not be returning this season, there’s tons to look forward to! Mum has been the word about what surprises are in store for this season of DWTS, but we do know that viewers can expect a few of their favorite things, including, Movie Week and Disney Week!