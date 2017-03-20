Fun family event at Downtown LIVE

GRAN RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There’s a fun event happening for families in downtown Grand Rapids. Downtown LIVE brings together art and live performance for one cool event! Bring the family down on March 25th for this epic event!

Event schedule:

Little LIVE — 4 to 6 p.m.

Various downtown businesses and organizations are hosting pop-up selfie spots where families can take selfies and children can pose as live mannequins for the camera with unique backdrops, silly props and splashes of color. Participating locations include Grand Rapid Art Museum, Shops @ MoDiv, JW Marriott Grand Rapids and others along or near Monroe Center Avenue. Maranda of WOTV 4 will also be on hand during Little LIVE. “This is a great opportunity for families and kids of all ages — including kids-at-heart — to get silly and get a feel for what it’s like to become a live mannequin,” Hagedorn said. Posters showing participating locations will be posted throughout the area.

LIVE Mannequins — 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The windows of more than a dozen downtown storefronts will be filled with community volunteers posing motionless as live mannequins in a variety of scenes and themes. “For those who have never seen a live mannequin event before, it is truly something to behold. It transforms a downtown area into something truly extraordinary,” said Debra Sailor, board chair of St. Joseph Today. Judges for LIVE Mannequins include Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Baker, Start Garden directors Jorge Gonzalez and Darel Ross II and WGVU Media Host/Producer Shelley Irwin.

LIVE Music — 9 p.m.

Live musicians and bands representing a wide variety of styles — from the classics and jazz to rock, pop and more — will perform at various downtown venues. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the high-level talent and variety of the performers who are performing as part of this celebration. It’ll be great music in great locations throughout downtown,” Hagedorn said. Some venues may charge a cover charge.

The interim from 6 to 7 p.m. is an open free period intended for individual shopping, dining and the like.