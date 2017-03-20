Fun events and exhibits at Air Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Imagination Playground are huge scale foam building blocks that transform the Air Zoo’s Kids Area into a play space that encourages learning, social development, movement, and above all fun. Using Imagination Playground blocks, kids (and adults too!) can build objects like animals, rocket ships, robots, and also create imaginary places like houses, castles. Check out the video above where Maranda explores this fun exhibit.

Playground engages young and old minds alike, and provides a truly unique way to test the bounds of creativity.

What else is on deck for Air Zoo? In the video above, Troy sports himself as Captain Hook for a partnership with SLD Read.

Bringing Literacy to Life

Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m.

Girl Scouts Heart West Michigan – 601 West Maple Street, Kalamazoo

Dinner, entertainment, and live auction

“All it takes is faith, trust, and a little pixie dust.”