Buy tickets now for the Meijer LPGA Classic

Related Coverage Register to volunteer now at the Meijer LPGA for Simply Give

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) -Tickets to the 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give held June 13-18 at Blythefield Country Club are now available online.

General admission weekly tickets cost $25, and general admission daily tickets cost $10. Kids, ages 17 and under, will receive free admission with a ticketed adult.

The Grand Taste, a three-day food tasting event, will return to this year’s tournament week lineup at Blythefield Country Club. Check out photos from last year’s Grand Taste here!

It will be held June 16-18, and adult tickets cost $30 for a single day or $60 for the weekend. Tickets for kids, ages 17 and under with a ticketed adult, cost $10 for a single day and $20 for the weekend. The upgraded ticket will include food and beverage samples from participating local restaurants, breweries and Meijer vendors. This ticket also includes general admission access to the golf tournament.

The 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week’s festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. To date, the Meijer LPGA Classic has generated more than $2.1 million for food pantries in the communities it serves.

Meijer LPGA Classic 5k Run and Walk

In addition, the Meijer LPGA Classic 5k Run & Walk presented by Kellogg’s will once again be held at 8 a.m. June 17 at Rockford High School. Each participant will receive a T-shirt, two daily tickets to the golf tournament – valid any one day Tuesday through Sunday – and a complimentary breakfast provided by Kellogg’s® after the run.

The cost is $15 per person, ages 17 and under, and $25 per person, ages 18 and older. Strollers are welcome at the event. The top three runners in each age group will receive $500, $250 and $100 in Meijer gift cards, respectively. Local companies, community organizations, families and schools throughout West Michigan are encouraged to put together a team of 5-10 runners; the cost to participate is $150 per team. Winners of the team challenges will receive a $1,000 donation to the Meijer Simply Give program in their team’s name.