GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – I love March because it’s national reading month! Celebrate by picking out a book the whole family can read together. If your kids are younger-pick out a classic you enjoyed as a child and read a chapter a night out loud together. If you’re children are older make it more like a book club. Let each child offer a few book suggestions and then vote on a title. Once the book is selected have each family member read it and discuss it together!

