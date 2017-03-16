West Michigan bride of the month: Brittany says “I Do” to high school sweetheart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – “I’d choose you; in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you.” -The Chaos of Stars

A woman’s wedding day is often viewed as the biggest day of her life – a night she thinks about from when she’s just a young girl. It’s the night she marries her love, her best friend, and her forever roomie.

It’s not until you’re planning a wedding that you really realize all that goes into this magical day. Bring on the stress, the laughter, the tears, the romance, the nerves, the “bridezilla” moments, and more!

Each month we’re choosing one West Michigan bride to feature her wedding day and all the fun, crazy steps in between.

Meet our bride, Brittany Felde of Morley! Brittany married her high school sweetheart during an outdoor October wedding on her beloved family property where she grew up. Read on to hear her charming love story…

Question 1: Tell us your engagement story…

My husband and I began dating on a 08/02/08 when we were just 16. Yes we are high school sweethearts 🙂 it wasn’t until our seventh year anniversary on 08/02/15 he proposed.

After a perfect date and dinner he decided to blindfold me and drive me a round a little to try to lose my sense of direction. Then, he walked me through some woods while still blindfolded. When he got to the perfect spot the blindfold was removed I noticed I was standing underneath a beautifully wooded area overlooking a bright green pasture. It was absolutely beautiful. He then got on one knee and expressed to me that he found the woman that he wanted to spend forever with and it would make him the happiest man on the earth if I would marry him. Of course I said yes!

“Later we went back to the Oak Tree he proposed to me by and carved out initials M+B into the trunk of the tree with the date and enclosed it with a heart.”

Then the unthinkable happened. It instantly began hailing. We quickly ran further into the woods to take cover and back to our vehicle. However, once the hail stopped the sunset was bright orange and most remarkable thing I have ever encountered in my entire life. It was stunning!!

Later we went back to the oak tree he proposed to me by and carved out initals M+B into the trunk of the tree with the date and enclosed it with a heart. Everything felt perfect.

Question 2: What month did your wedding take place?

October (10-01-16). This was 8 years to the date of when I first told my husband, “I Love You” and he was the only man I’ve ever told those words.

Question 3: What was your venue?

We got married on my father’s 80 acres where my husband first told me how much I meant to him. Our ceremony was located on a breath taking hill over looking the many acres I grew up on. Then, our reception was located closer to my childhood home on that same 80 acres. We had two beautiful white tents put together that we purchased from Superior Tents in Grand Rapids Michigan.

Question 4: Band or DJ?

DJ Jkon from Morley played our reception and Nate Saenz played acoustic guitar during our ceremony.

Question 5: What was your favorite part of the planning process?

I truly enjoyed every minute of wedding planning. Since my engagement lasted 14 months I was able to do one thing at a time and not stress about it. My all time favorite part was decorating the reception and ceremony areas the night before and finally seeing everything come together!

Question 6: What is one thing you wish you would’ve done on your wedding day that you didn’t?

One thing that I didn’t do on my wedding day was take a group picture of everyone that was at the ceremony. I originally had that thought in my mind so that I could capture all my loved ones that were there. However, that didn’t happen and I am totally fine with that 🙂

Question 7: Did you do a first look? Why or why not?

My husband and I decided not to do a first look. We wanted to wait until I walked down the aisle for that to be the first moment he saw me. It was very special and I am glad we decided to do it that way. That way I was not the only person to see his reaction!

Question 8: Worst part of the planning process for your wedding?

I wouldn’t say that I hated any part of the wedding planning. However my least favorite part was gathering addresses. I felt like I was on a never ending search! Lol

Question 9: How involved was the groom in the planning process?

The groom and I lived together before the wedding so I bounced all ideas off of him. However, he was more focused on making sure I was getting the wedding of my dreams. His main focus was on the dinner, guests, and entertainment with little attention to all the little details that I enjoyed.

Question 10: Was your wedding a black tie affair or casual?

Many people wore dresses and a dress clothes. However they were not in formal tuxes or gowns. So, I’d have to say casual.

Question 11: What was your favorite moment from your wedding day?

My favorite moment on my wedding day was finally getting to hear the vows that the groom prepared. I was well aware of the itinerary of the wedding day and everything to expect but this was one surprise I was patiently waiting for 14 months for. They were absolutely perfect and gave me a smile ear to ear!

Question 12: Describe your wedding dress…

My wedding dress was a beautiful lace $1500 gown purchased from Americas Bride in Grand Rapids. It had an open V back with a train that followed and the front was all lace continuing up my collar bone and neck. The dress fitted my body perfectly and flattered my shape. It was form fitting but not tight by any means! I would say it was “vintage glam”.

Question 13: Did you go wedding dress shopping with an idea in mind? Did you end up liking that style?

I did go wedding dress shopping with an idea in my mind. However since I had lost 50 pounds before trying on dresses I was unaware of what type of dress would fit my body. So I had every member of my bridal party pick out a dress for me to try on and I chose a few myself. After trying on a good 20 dresses I ended up going back to the first dress I tried on which was my choice and buying that one.

Question 14: What’s the best piece of marriage advice you’ve received?

My biggest advice for staying on budget would be to focus on what you and the groom want. Many family members and members of the bridal party will have suggestions that can increase the budget easily.

Question 15: What’s your best advice for staying on budget?

What matters the most is that you are marrying your best friend. It doesn’t have to cost a fortune to make it special! You can design and make a lot of stuff yourself if you’re willing to put the time into it. Grab your girlfriends and have a wedding craft weekend!

Question 16: Weirdest gift you’ve received?

I wouldn’t say we received a weird gift. We actually got many personalized and thoughtful gifts that we absolutely love!

Question 17: What was on your wedding menu?

My wedding menu consisted of smoked pork, baked chicken, steamed vegetables, rolls, cheesy potatoes, scalloped potatoes, a salad bar and an appetizer table. We had many compliments on how amazing the food was!!!

Question 18: What was your biggest ‘bridezilla’ moment?

I would say my biggest bridezilla moment occurred at the tux fitting. Some pieces were not fitting correctly and somethings were not what I had asked. This made my mood not the greatest and stressed because it was only a week before my wedding. I was stressed it would not be done in time but everything worked out perfectly.

Question 19: What wedding detail was worth the money? What could you have done without?

One of the more expensive details that was well worth the money was our wedding cake and cupcakes. We had eight different flavors between the three-tier cake and 200 cupcakes. The guests absolutely loved them and I would highly recommend Cakes by Michele in Howard City to future brides. One detail we could have went without was the decals that were placed on the bottom of our shoes. My shoes said “I do” and my husbands said “me too”. However we had forgotten they were on our soles and never got a picture of them.

Question 20: Best idea that you stole?

The best ideas that I stole came from Pinterest. There was a sign out by our ceremony which informed guests to sit on which ever side they wanted and not to choose a side because they are loved by both the groom and bride. I also love the fact we had a dinner menu available for the guests to see during cocktail hour. Also, we had a timeline outside the reception which informed guests of the times of all upcoming events. (cocktail hour, dinner, speeches, open dancing, etc)

Question 21: What’s your best advice for brides-to-be?

My best advice for future brides is to enjoy every minute of the wedding day because it goes by quickly. No need to be stressed out on one of the most enjoyable days of your life.

***Do you know a fab West Michigan bride who deserves to be featured in our series? Email us her name and contact info, and “Like” us on Facebook!