GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – This spring, stay on trend by putting together a great monochromatic outfit. Use your favorite color for inspiration. In the video above, Jill Wallace paired a cute navy blue blazer that she picked up at Goodwill with a light blue button up and a pair of jeans. To finish this monochromatic look, she accessorized with a navy blue bag. Try this look by visiting a Goodwill store in your neighborhood!

Advertisement