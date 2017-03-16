Irish inspired recipes

[facebok_like_button]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, so it’s time to get in the Irish spirit! We have picked out a few recipes for you to try that are perfect for this time of year – and the list includes more than just corn beef, cabbage and Guinness. Enjoy a wide range of appetizers, meals, snacks and desserts that all have “a wee bit” of Irish flare to them.

Would you believe me if I said nachos are actually an Irish food? Probably not BUT these particular nachos are definitely Irish inspired because they’re made with potatoes instead of tortilla chips and bacon instead of ground beef…YUM!

Ingredients 1 1/2 Pounds russet potatoes (cleaned, and sliced 1/4 inch thick)

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves (crushed)

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves (crushed)

sea salt & fresh ground black pepper (to taste)

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

4 – 5 Slices uncured, nitrate free, thick-sliced bacon (cooked and chopped)

Greek yogurt or sour cream

pico de gallo, salsa, or diced tomatoes (optional)

2 minced green onions

1 Tablespoon chopped cilantro leaves

Directions Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Wash and dry potatoes, leaving skin on

Slice potatoes into 1/4 inch rounds and place in a large bowl.

Drizzle olive oil, rosemary, and thyme over potatoes. Stir to combine

Place potatoes, in a single layer, on a baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, turn over, and continue baking for an additional 20 minutes.

Remove potatoes from baking sheet and place on a flat-sided cast iron skillet, slightly overlapping the edges.

Sprinkle with cheese and bacon, and return to the oven for 3 to 4 minutes, or until cheese is completely melted

Sprinkle with green onions and cilantro, and serve with Greek yogurt or sour cream.

This is tasty Irish side dish and a fun twist on an American favorite, mashed potatoes. There are vegetables in this dish too, which makes it healthier right?

Ingredients 4 russet potatoes (2 to 2 1/2 pounds), peeled and cut into large chunks

Salt

5-6 Tbsp unsalted butter (with more butter for serving)

3 lightly packed cups of chopped kale, cabbage, chard, or other leafy green

3 green onions (including the green onion greens), minced (about 1/2 cup)

1 cup milk or cream

Directions Put the potatoes in a medium pot and cover with cold water by at least an inch. Add 2 tablespoons of salt, and bring to a boil.

Boil until the potatoes are fork tender (15 to 20 minutes). Drain in a colander.

Return the pot to the stove and set over medium-high heat. Melt the butter in the pot and once it’s hot, add the greens.

Cook the greens for 3-4 minutes, or until they are wilted and have given off some of their water.

Add the green onions and cook 1 minute more.

Pour in the milk or cream, mix well, and add the potatoes. Reduce the heat to medium.

Use a fork or potato masher and mash the potatoes, mixing them up with the greens.

Add salt to taste and serve hot, with a knob of butter in the center.

Have you ever had broccoli cheddar soup? This recipe is very similar to that only without the broccoli, but you could add it! Why not….when in Ireland right?

Ingredients

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon butter (or bacon grease)

2 – 12 ounce bottles Harp Irish Style Lager

32 ounce chicken broth

14 ounces Irish cheese, shredded (Dubliner, Irish Cheddar, Skellig, etc.)

14 ounces low fat cream cheese, cut into cubes

2 tablespoons cornstarch (or arrow root powder)

1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Garnishes: crumbled bacon and chive

Directions

Set a large sauce pot over medium heat. Add the butter, onions, and garlic, and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Scoop the softened onions into the food processor (or blender) and add one cup chicken broth. Puree the onions and broth until completely smooth.

Pour the onion mixture back into the sauce pot, and add the remaining broth and both bottles of beer. Bring to a boil.

Toss the shredded Irish cheese with corn starch. Add the shredded cheese, cream cheese, and dijon mustard to the broth. Whisk to melt the cheese and break up the cream cheese cubes. Whisk until the soup is completely smooth and slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Taste, then salt and pepper as needed. Serve as-is, or garnish with bacon and chive if desired.

Is it really an Irish celebration without corned beef and cabbage?

Ingredients

2 – 2 1/2 lbs corned beef brisket

1 medium onion, sliced

6 red potatoes, peeled and halved

2 cups baby carrots

1 beef bouillon cube

1 garlic clove,minced

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dry mustard

The spice packet that comes with the corned beef brisket (optional)

1 small cabbage, cut into wedges

1 teaspoon caraway seed

2 cups beef broth

Directions

Trim brisket of all visible fat.

Spray a large slow cooker with nonstick spray.

Place onion, potatoes and carrots in bottom of the slow cooker and place corned beef on top.

Whisk together bouillon, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, and beef broth.

Pour the liquid over brisket.

Sprinkle the included spice packet over the corned beef (optional). Cover pot.

Cook on low setting for 8 to 10 hours, or on high for 4-5 hours, adding cabbage wedges and caraway seed for the last hour of cooking.

To serve, discard cooking liquid, slice meat and serve with mustard if desired.

This recipe takes a little longer to make and requires a little more effort but it is delicious!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose unbleached flour, plus extra for dusting a work surface during the kneading phase plus extra for dusting a work surface during the kneading phase

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon caraway seed

1 cup raisins

1 cup buttermilk, divided

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375° F. Grease an 8″ round baking pan.

Place the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda and caraway seed in a large bowl and whisk to thoroughly combine.

Add in the raisins and toss to mix them into the flour mixture.(You do not have to put raisin’s in if you don’t like them)

Sprinkle a work surface with flour. Turn the dough out of the bowl onto the floured surface. With floured hands, knead a few times until the stickiness is gone and the dough is smooth.

Shape the dough into a rounded loaf. Place the loaf into the greased baking pan. Use a sharp knife to carefully cut a slash or a cross in the top of the dough.

Bake for 10 minutes, then reduce the heat to 350 degrees Brush the top of the loaf with some of the remaining buttermilk.

Continue to bake the loaf for 35-40 minutes more, brushing the top with buttermilk 2 to 3 more times during baking. The finished loaf will be browned and sound hollow when tapped.

Remove the bread from the oven, turn it out of the pan and onto a cooling rack. Allow it to cool about 20 minutes before slicing. Serve with butter.

This bread is best served on the day it is baked. Once the bread is cooled completely, it can be wrapped and stored at room temperature for up to one additional day.

These tasty little cakes make a great appetizer but they’re also amazing served with eggs and eaten for breakfast serving as an Irish substitute for hash browns or American home fries. Dip them in sour creme and boy….let me tell ya, AMAZING!

Ingredients

2 cups mashed potatoes

1 egg

¼ cup flour

Salt, pepper and powdered garlic to taste

Chives, optional

Canola oil for frying

Directions

In a medium bowl mix together the mashed potatoes, egg, flour, salt, pepper, garlic and chives if using

Preheat a large skillet with 2-3 Tbsp. of canola or enough to give a even layer in the pan.

Form the potato mixture into patties and fry them for a couple of minutes until they are golden brown. Turn over and fry them on the other side. Serve hot with a sprinkling of chives.

This sounds way more complicated than it actually is and it is absolutely DELICIOUS! Normally bread pudding is served with raisins, a lot of people pre-soak the raisins in whiskey or rum beforehand to make little flavor bombs out of them to add that extra little Irish kick.

Ingredients

For the Bread Pudding

3/4 cup heavy cream

1 cup granulated sugar

3/4 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 (12 ounce) can evaporated milk

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 cup Irish Whiskey Caramel Sauce (see below), divided use

Approximately 10 cups cubed French bread, (cut into 1/2 inch cubes)

1/2 cup raisins (or chocolate chips if you don’t like raisins)

cinnamon and sugar for topping (about 1 tablespoon cinnamon and 2 tablespoons sugar mixed to combine)

For the Whiskey Caramel Sauce

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2/3 cup water

1/4 cup salted butter, cubed

2 ounces cream cheese, cubed

1/4 cup Irish Whiskey

1/4 cup milk

Directions

For the Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat

Stir until the sugar completely dissolves. Stop stirring and allow to simmer until mixture is golden (about 17 minutes). DO NOT STIR! Remove from heat

Carefully add butter and cream cheese, whisking constantly until all clumps are dissolved. CAUTION! Mixture will be very hot and can bubble up during this time. Stir in whiskey and milk. Mixture will bubble a bit at this step as well. Set aside

For the Bread Pudding

In a large bowl, combine heavy cream, sugar, vanilla extract, evaporated milk, eggs, and 2/3 cup caramel whiskey sauce in a large bowl. Stir well with a whisk.

Add bread cubes, using a spatula to push down and make sure each piece of bread is coated.

Cover and allow to sit in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to soak up all the goodness.

Preheat oven to 350°F. If using a casserole dish, spray a 13 x 9-inch baking dish with nonstick spray, or spray each ramekin with nonstick spray (approximately 6 ramekins).

Pour bread mixture into prepared casserole dish, or divide between the prepared ramekins.

Sprinkle top with cinnamon and sugar mixture and raisins or chocolate chips.

Bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes or until set. Serve warm with more caramel-whiskey sauce.

This takes chips and dip to a whole new level! It’s creamy and sweet making it the perfect to eat with cookies, fruit or even just by the spoonful (like I would). Did I mention you can make this in 5 minutes? It just keeps getting better!

Ingredients

1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened to room temperature

½ c. powdered sugar

¼ c. Baileys Irish Cream

⅓ c. mini chocolate chips

Directions

Combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, and Baileys Irish Cream in a medium mixing bowl.

Beat on medium-high speed until smooth and creamy.

Stir in mini chocolate chips.

Serve with cookies, crackers, or fruit.

There’s actually no potato in this recipe at all. These candies are made to look like potatoes but are actually made with coconut, cinnamon and a little cream cheese, so basically what I’m saying is these little things are INCREDIBLE!

Ingredients

¼ cup butter, softened

4 ounces cream cheese, softened (1/2 package

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups powdered sugar

2½ cups sweetened flaked coconut

1 – 1½ tablespoons cinnamon

Directions

In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat butter, cream cheese and vanilla.

Slowly add powdered sugar and continue mixing to incorporate – scraping sides when necessary.

Add coconut and continue to mix until combined.

Roll mixture into tablespoon-size balls

Roll each piece in cinnamon to coat

Once coated, roll candies into a potato shape – if desired.

Set on a parchment or foil lined cookie sheet and chill until set.

Store candies in refrigerator until ready to serve.

This is a fun little recipe that is the perfect addition to any cup of coffee, scoop of ice cream or cocktail. Once you make this you will want to make it again and again and again! In a cute little bottle they also would make great gifts for any holiday, not just St. Patrick’s Day, so you can enjoy and share the luck of the Irish all year long!

Ingredients

1 cup Heavy Cream

14 oz. (1 can) Sweetened Condensed Milk

1 2/3 cup. Irish Whiskey

2 teaspoons Instant Coffee Granules or Powder

1 tablespoon Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup

1 teaspoon Vanilla

1/2 teaspoon Almond Extract

Directions

I am such a fan of milkshakes, especially this one because it tastes just like the one they serve at McDonald’s. It’s just a marvelous minty masterpiece that is defiantly worth trying, kids love this too!

Ingredients

3 Cups Vanilla Ice Cream

1¾ Cups Whole Milk

½ Teaspoon Peppermint Extract

Green Food Coloring – don’t necessarily need, it just makes the shake green.

Whipped Cream and Cherry (if desired)

Crusheed mints,oreos or other cookies (if desired)

Directions

Blend the first 3 ingredients in a blender until thick and smooth. No blender?

No problem just soften ice cream and mix in a bowl with a wooden spoon.

Put in glass and garnish with whipped cream if wanted

Sprinkle on the crushed topping of your choosing, if desired

top it off with a cherry, again if wanted

The Irish really new what they were doing when they paired up mint and chocolate, arguably one of the best parings since Ireland met the shamrock. These brownies are always a hit and the perfect way to celebrate this fun holiday.

Ingredients

5 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces

3 tablespoons cocoa

3 large eggs

1 1/4 cups sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup all purpose flour

20 mint oreos, chopped

Directions

Adjust oven rack to lower middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 11×9 glass pan with parchment paper.

Melt chocolate and butter in medium heatproof bowl set over sauce pan of simmering water, stirring occasionally, until smooth. Whisk in cocoa until smooth. Set aside to cool slightly

Chop the oreos into quarters and set aside

Whisk eggs, sugar, vanilla, and salt together in medium bowl until combined

Whisk warm chocolate mixture into egg mixture

Using rubber spatula, stir in flour until just combined, leaving a few streaks of flour not mixed in

Stir in the Oreos, leaving some to place on top of the batter

Transfer the batter to a prepared pan, spreading the batter into the corners until smooth

Place the remaining Oreos quarters on top of the batter, pressing down slightly

Bake until slightly puffed and toothpick inserted in center of brownies comes out with a few moist crumbs attached, about 30 to 35 minutes

Let them cool in pan on a wire rack. Once cooled, lift the parchment paper out, and cut the brownies into squares

Serve with milk, and enjoy!