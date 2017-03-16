Healthy eats to raise money for your school

strawberry sale


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Cookies and sweet sales run rampant, but there is a healthier option to raise money for your school. Christian Kropf fundraising offers a fresh approach to making a profit for your organization. Check out the video above to see the fresh strawberries that are being delivered all over West Michigan.

Confidence in the quality of their products provides us the opportunity to focus on genuine service to our customers. This allows us to work one-on-one with you. Whether we’re hosting training workshops for local PTO groups, marching on the field at band camp, or hanging out with FFA Chapters in the hog barn, we want to welcome you into our heritage; by getting to know yours.

