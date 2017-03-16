Dinosaurs, Leprechauns and butterflies for family fun this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) It’s the final weekend of winter and the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up!

Amazing Dinosaurs at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

There’s a place where kids can dig up fossils, examine dinosaur habitats, and come face to face with their favorite dinosaurs. Amazing Dinosaurs! is open now at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. So much fun for kids and families. Entertainment includes a dino puppet show see if you can make T. Rex sounds, and more! Amazing Dinosaurs! is open through June 25th.

Flicks Family Film Festival

Celebration! North, South & RiverTown

February 24-April 20

Flick’s Family Film Festival features a lineup of free movies for kids and just $5 for adults.

Movie: Monster Trucks opens 3-17

Grand Rapids Symphony – The Little Engine that Could

Saturday, Marcgh 18 at 10:15am & 11:30am

Rez Center at Resurrection Life Church, Grandville

I think I can…I think I can… Watty Piper’s classic children’s story comes to life with this unique performance by the Grand Rapids Symphony plus some special local actors.

St. Patrick’s Day Parades

Holland – Saturday at noon

The community of Holland, well known for its Dutch ancestry, goes Irish for the seventh year in a row as organizers commemorate St. Patrick with the annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration in Downtown Holland! The event will kick off with a spectacular St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 12:00 pm. The parade begins at the Eight Street Marketplace and travels east up Eighth Street until it reaches the Curragh Irish Pub and New Holland Brewing Company Restaurant and Pub (on the corner on Eighth Street and College Avenue). Irish dancers, bagpipers, and kilt-wearers are just a few of the parade highlights! Families and individuals wearing green are invited to carry Irish flags in the parade (a limited number of flags will be available at no charge).

Muskegon – Saturday 11am

Saturday, March 18, the Annual Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade is stepping off at 11:00am from 4th St. and Clay Ave. and marching east along Clay to Jefferson St. Families, organizations, fraternal groups, businesses, marching bands, churches and schools are invited to join in the fun and march in this exciting event!

Saugatuck – Pet’s Parade Saturday at 2pm

15th annual ‘Erin Go Bark! Pets and their People’ Parade – Sponsored by the Saugatuck Douglas CVB. Prizes will be awarded for the Best Dressed Pets! Line-up at 1:30 pm at the Culver Street Parking Lot next to the Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

Kalamazoo Living History Show – March 18 and 19

Kalamazoo Expo Center

Cost: $7 for 1 day pass; $10 for weekend pass. Children under 12 are free.

42nd annual event with over 10,000 re-enactors from the French and Indian War through the Civil War are featured along with the finest craftspeople, dealers and history buffs from across the Nation. Hours: Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 9am-4pm. Held in the entire Expo Center.

Ada’s Leprechaun Hunt

Share in some St. Patrick’s Day fun by hunting for leprechauns hiding around the Village. More than 100 sneaky leprechauns will be hidden high and low – think doorways, planters, trees, business signs – the possibilities are endless! Stop at The Community Church to pick up a clue sheet to help you get started on your hunt. You can’t take the leprechauns with you, but you CAN take photos! You are highly encouraged to take fun photos with the leprechauns you spot along the way. Post them to Facebook or Instagram using #AdaVillage. Let’s see how creative you can get! Once you’ve found your share of leprechauns (no minimum), head back to The Community Church to share your photos and enjoy some refreshments. Each child who participates will receive a fun St. Patrick’s Day prize bag.

Butterflies are Blooming

Butterflies are blooming in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden with engaging outdoor activities:

Fly like a butterfly, wrap up like a chrysalis, curl up like a caterpillar, or crawl out of an egg using life cycle costumes and your imagination.

Perform your own butterfly-themed puppet show or read about moths and butterflies in the Log Cabin.

• Hunt for butterfly and moth life cycle replicas with a guided activity in the Kid-Sense Garden.

• Look for images of Michigan butterflies as you navigate the Butterfly Maze.

• Enjoy a springtime puppet show on the Log Cabin lawn; days and times vary.

• Become a Monarch butterfly while you take an imaginary journey and overcome challenges during a Monarch’s Migration game.

There’s something for all ages! Activities vary daily; check at the Information Center for what is happening each day.

Maple Sugar Time at Van Raalte Farm

The maple sap will be flowing and the sugar shack steaming for this fun and tasteful spring ritual. Participants will journey down a trail in the sugar bush and may tap a tree or gather sap and then see how the Native Americans made sugar. End your walk at the sugar house to see the nature center’s evaporator making syrup – steaming away in the forest. In the old barn,…

1076 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423

Times: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, 12 to 3 on Sundays

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, 12 to 3 on Sundays Admission:$1 per person

Blandford Nature Center – 47th Annual Sugarbush Festival

March 18, 2017: Join us for our 47th Annual Sugarbush Festival! Celebrate the sweet arrival of spring with this year’s festival theme: “The Best of Sugarbush!” Learn the process of maple sugaring through Sugarbush demonstrations: identify what characteristics make up a maple tree, experience hands-on tree tapping, explore historic pioneer and Native American sugaring techniques and end it all with a taste test in Blandford’s Sugarhouse. Make it an all day event with draft horses, maple cotton candy, games, wildlife encounters and lots more family fun!

Saturday March 18, 2017

10:00am-4:00pm

Cost: This program is $5 for members and $8 for non-members.