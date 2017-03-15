Samaritas partners with Covenant Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Samaritas is partnering with Covenant Academy, providing wraparound services for many youth between the ages of 17 and 22, including those who are homeless, at-risk or disenfranchised.

“Samaritas is dedicated to helping every person achieve their full potential including youth between the ages of 17 and 22, for whatever reason or situation, they begin to fall through societal cracks,” says Beals. “We want to be their safety net, catching them before they plummet, and helping them on their path to wholeness.”

As one of Michigan’s largest faith-based nonprofits, Samaritas can provide job training and employment programs and behavioral health services to address traumas. Charter schools, when done right, have the resources to lift up students and their families. Without the pressures and funding challenges of public schools, charter schools can equalize the educational journey. Samaritas is working to develop schools that marry the best of education and social work, to create a system that envelops the whole family.