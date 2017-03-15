Milk Means More powering athletes at Holland Aquatic

HOLLAND, Mich (WOTV) – Maranda visited a high school competition at the Holland Aquatic Center that made a big splash. Holland Aquatic loves hosting state meets with lots of different ages and competition levels. Milk Means More took this opportunity to fuel these athletes with chocolate milk!

Did you know Milk Means More gives away chocolate milk scholarships? High school sports teams in Michigan will be rewarded with cash to purchase low-fat chocolate milk for their team to replenish after practices and games for the entire season (cash value determined by size of team), up to two soft-sided wheeled cooler bags for easy milk transport, prizes, nutrition education materials to use for the promotion of Chocolate Milk: Nature’s Sports Drink, and professional posters featuring the teams’ chocolate milk mustache photo!Chocolate milk is ‘Nature’s Sports Drink’, and provides many important nutrients needed for overall health, including calcium, potassium and vitamin D.