Inflatable art at the Muskegon Art Museum

MUSKEGON, Mich (WOTV) – Inflatable structures connote fun and whimsy, and challenge our everyday, feet-on-the-ground perspective. Blow Up: Inflatable Contemporary Art explores the imaginative ways that artists use air as a tool for creating large-scale sculpture and includes imagery that is figurative, conceptual, and abstract. Accessible, yet rich with meaning, these pieces use perception of space and unexpected materials to open a dialogue about pop culture and social norms.

Visitors to the gallery will encounter a life-size inflatable Trans Am, 14 foot tall pink bunnies, and a 25 foot long reclining Buddha-inspired figure, to name just a few of the dynamic and wildly engaging inflatable sculptures installed in the gallery. Check out the video above for a behind the scenes look at this amazing exhibit!