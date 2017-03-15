How to: Drink green this St. Patrick’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) It’s time to pull out all the green in our closets – St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner! Don’t get me wrong, my outfit of choice is high up on the list of priorities… but what else? Green beer. Green any drink, really. It’s a must-have holiday special whether you’re sitting in your house or hitting the town! Below are 7 delicious drinks from halfhourmeals.com.

Apple Martini

Ingredients:

  • Ice cubes
  • 2 ounces of vodka
  • 1/2 ounce of sour apple liqueur
  • 1/2 teaspoons of lemon juice
  • Green apple slice

Green Beer

Ingredients:

  • 2 drops of liquid green food coloring
  • Beer

Margarita Jello Shooters

Ingredients:

  • 3 ounces of lime Jell-O
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 4 ounces of tequila
  • 1 ounce of triple sec
  • 1/2 ounce of lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce of cold water
  • (Store in refrigerator)

Lime Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups of gold tequila
  • 3/4 cup triple sec
  • 3/4 cup lime juice
  • 4 tablespoons of sugar
  • 8 cups crushed ice
  • 2 tablespoons of crushed salt
  • 6 lime wedges

Green Flash Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce vodka
  • 1/2 ounce peach schnapps
  • 1/2 ounce blue curacao
  • 3 ounces of orange juice
  • 3 ounces of sprite
  • Ice

Kiwi Martini

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe kiwi
  • 70ml kiwi liqueur
  • 30ml vanilla vodka
  • Ice

Green Daiquiri Punch

Ingredients:

  • 2 cans of frozen limeade concentrate
  • 2 cups of lime-flavored sports drink
  • 1 cup of light rum
  • 2 cans lemon lime carbonated beverage

 

