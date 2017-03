GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There’s a place where kids can dig up fossils, examine dinosaur habitats, and come face to face with their favorite dinosaurs. Amazing Dinosaurs! is open now at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. So much fun for kids and families. Entertainment includes a dino puppet show see if you can make T. Rex sounds, and more!

​

Amazing Dinosaurs! is open through June 25th.

Advertisement