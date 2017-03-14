Give back to HDVCH during the Fifth Third River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Help raise funds for the more than 20 philanthropically funded programs at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Anyone can help by becoming a fundraising runner during or after registering for the Fifth Third River Bank Run. By running every mile for the kids, your fundraising efforts will change lives. These programs and services would not be possible without donations and fundraising opportunities like this.

In the video above, Shana Weemhoff, Foundation Specialist with the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation, Dr. Matthew Denenberg, VP of Medical Affairs for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and Tracy Hixson, VP of the Fifth Third River Bank Run, joined Maranda to talk more about how people in West Michigan can get involved.

How to register for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital:

1. When registering, on the fourth screen, click the “Become a Fundraiser” button. Register here!

2. Then on the next screen select form the drop down “Select a Charity”, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation.

3. Lastly Name your effort, set a goal and create a custom URL for fundraising.

4. Then click “continue” to finish your registration.