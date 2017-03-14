Fun and educational Spring Break activities for kids

air zoo


KALAMAZOO, Mich (WOTV) – If you’re looking for amazingly fun, yet educational activities for your kids this Spring Break, look no further! The Air Zoo‘s highly affordable, hands-on Science based day camps have become the “go to” activities for innovative parents and families wanting to give their kids fun, yet very meaningful educational experiences. Check out the video above to see behind the scenes of these fun programs at Air Zoo.

In these programs, campers are immersed in the world of science and accelerate their learning by participating in interactive and exciting activities focused on teaching them how fun science can be! These day camps fill up fast, so register here.

