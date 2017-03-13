The Bachelor Finale: Who will say ‘I do’?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Nick’s search for his soul mate is almost over, and after many tears, drama and surprises, it has come down to two fascinating women. The Bachelor brings both Raven and Vanessa to meet his family in hopes that their insight will help him decide which bachelorette would be the best fit for him and them.

After mixed reviews from his family, Nick hopes his final dates with the two women will bring closure to a decision that is splitting his heart in two. Nick’s final date with Vanessa starts as a hike to a special secret destination: the snow-covered cottage of Santa Claus. The next day, Raven and Nick spend their final day together ice skating hand-in-hand on a frozen lake. Nick is torn and scared that he will, once again, be left at the altar.

Now Nick is left with uneasiness and growing uncertainty about who should be his future wife.

Who really has captured his heart? Who will he propose to? And this time will she say, yes?

Immediately following the dramatic season finale, emotions run high as Nick sits down with Chris Harrison, live, to discuss his final two women of the season. Both ladies are back to sit with Nick to talk about the sensational outcome and their relationships with him. It’s the live, unpredictable ending to his adventure to find everlasting true love on “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose”. Additionally, Rachel Lindsay makes a special appearance right before she begins her own journey to find love. Check in and see what to expect on Rachel’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’.