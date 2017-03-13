The Bachelor finale: The final rose goes to…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The finale of ‘The Bachelor’ had lots of romance, twists, and shocking moments. Nick brought both Raven and Vanessa to meet his family in hopes that their insight will help him decide which bachelorette would be the best fit for him and them. While Raven made it very clear she was ready to make the plunge with Nick, Vanessa held some major reservations.

Raven’s day with Nick’s family went very smooth. Being the second time meeting, everyone was very comfortable and enjoyed the day. Vanessa’s time went a little bumpier. She expressed big concerns about getting engaged, and it left Nick’s family feeling uneasy. However, we got to meet and fall in love with Nick’s father who gave amazing advice!

After mixed reviews from his family, Nick hopes his final dates with the two women will bring closure to a decision that is splitting his heart in two. Nick’s final date with Vanessa starts as a hike to a special secret destination: the snow-covered cottage of Santa Claus. The next day, Raven and Nick spend their final day together ice skating hand-in-hand on a frozen lake.

This finale of ‘The Bachelor’ had America on the edge of their seats. While Twitter seemed to be Team Raven, Vanessa and Nick held this powerful connection.

This left the final rose ceremony. The final rose went to….Vanessa!

Wishing these two all the best luck in their future! On ‘After the Final Rose’ Vanessa revealed that there are some challenging days, but her and Nick are working through it.

Exciting news on ‘After the Final Rose’

Raven has revealed she will be looking for love on Bachelor in Paradis this summer, and we could not be more excited! Love this tweet from James Taylor. Hope these two Southern sweethearts can find love (maybe together)!

America is so excited to have Rachel Lindsay as the new Bachelorette. She made an appearance on ‘After the Final Rose’ where she gave viewers a little insight to how she was feeling. Then, Chris Harrison threw a curveball and said it was time to kick off the season on ‘The Bachelorette’! He meant a little sneak preview, but if the few guys we met were any indication, this season will be awesome!