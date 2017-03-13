Ladles of Love Luncheon helping families in Holland

ladles of love


HOLLAND, Mich (WOTV) – My House Ministry is a great resource in Holland. They help moms and families find housing, but they can’t do it alone. Join the Ladles of Love Luncheon at the Boys and Girls Club to help raise funds for this important organization. There will be 12 different homemade soups served by local celebrities, side dishes, and a silent auction. Check out the video above for more details!

Ladles of Love Luncheon

  • Tuesday, March 14th from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Boys and Girls Club – 435 VanRaalte, Holland, MI
  • 12 Different soups served!
  • $15 day of event, $10 in advanced

