Careerline Tech Student advances to state competition

HOLLAND, Mich (WOTV) – Ben Fleming , Careerline Tech Center Building Tech/Construction Management student and homeschooled senior, took first place in the Carpentry contest at the SkillsUSA Regional competition February 11 and 12 at Lenawee Tech Center in Adrian, MI.

“Ben has worked extremely hard inside and outside of the classroom through his on-the-job work experience to gain the skills that resulted in this regional win,” Eric Lillibridge, Building Tech/Construction Management instructor for CTC, said. “He is willing to work hard on all tasks from building to clean up to academics, and it shows.”

During the timed SkillsUSA competition, students complete a 25-question written test and then prove their residential carpentry skills by following a blueprint to rough-frame a two-wall section of a home including a door and window opening.

“Attending Tech Center has allowed me to get a great education, and set me on the right path to pursue my career goals,” Fleming said.

Lillibridge said Fleming represents the CTC Building Tech/Construction Management program very well. “Tech Center is very proud of Ben and how hard he has worked these past few years,” said Lillibridge. “I look forward to his many successes upon graduation.”

Fleming is now preparing for the SkillsUSA State Competition April 7-9 in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the DeVos Center.

Operated by Ottawa Area ISD, Careerline Tech Center prepares high school juniors and seniors for tomorrow’s workforce by providing career and technical education in more than 25 career areas. CTC serves students from public and private high schools, as well as those who are homeschooled, within the following local school districts: Allendale, Coopersville, Grand Haven, Hamilton, Holland, Hudsonville, Jenison, Saugatuck, Spring Lake, West Ottawa, and Zeeland.