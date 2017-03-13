GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — St. Patrick’s Day is March 17, celebrate the holiday at one of the many parades taking place in West Michigan.

St. Patrick’s Day Parades

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, downtown Muskegon

Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m.

Irish floats, bands, organizations, and businesses in a fun, family-friendly parade! Runs from Fourth to Jefferson along Clay Ave.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, downtown Kalamazoo

Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m.

17th annual parade for family fun! Starts at Burdick St. Mall at Michigan Avenue.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, downtown Holland

Saturday, March 16, noon

Parade beings at Eighth Street Marketplace and travels east down Eighth Street. Enjoy Irish dancers, bagpipers, kilt-wearers and lots of green!

15th annual ‘Erin Go Bark! Pets and their People Parade, Saugatuck

Saturday, March 18, 2 p.m.

Pet and people parade with prizes! Feel free to dress up and/or your pet in “A wee bit o’ Green “. Line up at 1:30 p.m. at Culver Street parking lot next to Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

Lighted St. Patrick’s Day Parade, downtown Coloma

Saturday, March 11, 8 p.m.

Holiday run in the morning and then lighted parade at 8 p.m. with Irish story with craft and a cookie for kids at Coloma Public Library at 1 p.m. and Irish themed dinner menus at many of the restaurants. Has a don’t want to miss window display contest!

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, downtown Grand Rapids

Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. starting at the corner of Lyon and Monroe in downtown Grand Rapids.