WRC Pillar Awards: Honoring local organizations who empower women

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Women’s Resource Center has been part of the Grand Rapids culture since 1973 working tirelessly to help women prepare for and secure meaningful employment. All women, from all backgrounds, each with her own story and goals.  Women’s Resource Center uses a combination of professional, experienced staff and carefully trained volunteers to mentor participants regarding securing a sustainable job.

Every year the Women’s Resource Center holds annual fundraising events in West Michigan that draw big crowds including the Pillar Awards and the Wine, Women and Chocolate event.  These events help raise crucial funds that help the center reach it’s goals to help women throughout the year.

To learn more about how you can volunteer, donate or receive free services please contact the Women’s Resource Center.

CONTACT INFO:

Women’s Resource Center
Riverview Center South
678 Front Ave NW Suite 180
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-458-5443

info@grwrc.org

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s