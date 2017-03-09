WRC Pillar Awards: Honoring local organizations who empower women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Women’s Resource Center has been part of the Grand Rapids culture since 1973 working tirelessly to help women prepare for and secure meaningful employment. All women, from all backgrounds, each with her own story and goals. Women’s Resource Center uses a combination of professional, experienced staff and carefully trained volunteers to mentor participants regarding securing a sustainable job.

Every year the Women’s Resource Center holds annual fundraising events in West Michigan that draw big crowds including the Pillar Awards and the Wine, Women and Chocolate event. These events help raise crucial funds that help the center reach it’s goals to help women throughout the year.

To learn more about how you can volunteer, donate or receive free services please contact the Women’s Resource Center.

CONTACT INFO:

Women’s Resource Center

Riverview Center South

678 Front Ave NW Suite 180

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-458-5443

info@grwrc.org