‘The Catch’ returns to My ABC WOTV4 tonight!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – If you love shows like Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, and Scandal, you know Shonda Rhimes makes shows you can’t turn away from. ‘The Catch’ is a sexy, scintillating game of cat and mouse between L.A.’s top private investigator, Alice Vaughan, played by Mireille Enos, and the man she loves, Benjamin Jones, played by Peter Krause, the world’s most formidable con artist. Don’t miss the premiere tonight, March 9th, on My ABC WOTV4 starting at 10 p.m.

Kicking off season 2, con man Benjamin Jones has gone from committing the ultimate betrayal to performing the ultimate sacrifice, when he turned himself in to the FBI to save Alice from wrongful imprisonment. Now in jail, Ben is forced to reckon with his criminal past, while the team at Anderson Vaughan Investigations must come to terms with getting in bed with the bad guys. How will Alice and Ben game the system, and each other, to stay together and overcome their less-than-legal pasts? Find out tonight, you won’t want to miss a minute!

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here to find out where to watch us.

Make sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4!