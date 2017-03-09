Monster Jam, John Ball Zoo & family movie fun!

Monster Jam at Van Andel Arena

Friday, March 10 7pm

Saturday, March 11 1pm & 7pm

Sunday, March 12 1pm & 6:30pm

Monster Jam returns to the Van Andel Arena with new trucks, new drivers and more! Tickets start at just $15 and kids’ discount tickets are available.

Glow Lab – Grand Rapids Public Museum

In Glow Lab participants will explore and interact with organisms and objects that use a variety of strategies to produce intriguing lights and colors. The Curiosity Lab takes place Saturday, March 11 at 11am and 1pm. Tickets are $4 per child (includes general admission to the Museum) Limited tickets are available – recommended for children age 8 years and older.

Amazing Dinosaurs! at the Grand Rapid Children’s Museum

Through June 25th. Dig up fossils, examine dinosaur habits, and come face to face with your favorite dinos from AMAZING DINOSAURS.

Flick’s Family Film Festival

Through-April 20

Flick’s Family Film Festival features a lineup of free movies for kids and just $5 for adults.

Current Movie:Trolls

Opening Day at John Ball Zoo

Saturday, March 11

Open 10am-4pm

Saladin Shrine Circus at The DeltaPlex

Thursday, March 9 at 7pm

Friday, March 10 at 10:30am, 4pm & 7:30pm

Saturday, March 11 at 11am, 3pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, March 12 at 2pm & 6pm

Doors open 1 hour prior to show

All seats are reserved.

Ages 3 and under are free if sitting on lap.

Tickets:

Spectacular Admission: $21

Ringmaster Seats (First 7 rows) $28

Ringside suites (4-6 people) $40 per person

Parent and Child workshop at GRAM: Tattoo t-shirts

Saturday , March 11

10am-Noon

Children: $20 per child, members receive 20% off registration

Adults: $13 per adult, members receive 20% off registration

Bring your own T-shirt

Wear your art on your tee with designs inspired by the graphic tattoos of Leo Zulueta. Learn about tribal patterns, then use stencils and fabric paint to create wearable art. Bring your own T-shirt to decorate; additional supplies will be provided. Open to all ages. For more information, please contact Crystal Chesnik at 616.831.2927 or gramstudio@artmuseumgr.org. Registration is required. Space is limited so reserve your spot today at artmuseumgr.org/gram-studio

Charlotte’s Web – The Musical

Frauenthal Theatre – March 10 at 7pm , March 11 at 2pm & 7pm

Tickets: $10

Come experience the fun and exciting adventures of Wilbur the pig and his barnyard friends as they discover lessons in love, friendship and self-sacrifice. This is a family fun show with fun characters, music and dancing.

General Admission

March 10, 2017 at 7pm

March 11, 2017 at 2pm and 7pm

Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra Presents Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille in Concert

Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 3pm.

Tickets $10

Miller Auditorium

The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra is proud to present the second concert in their three-year exclusive partnership with Disney – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille in concert. Families are invited to join the KSO as they present this Academy Award Winning film in high-definition on the big screen while the beloved score, by composer Michael Giacchino, is performed live by symphony musicians under the direction of Maestro Raymond Harvey.

Kids’ programs springing up at Muskegon Museum of Art

Saturday, March 11, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Balloon Super Saturday

Free Family Fun Day

This Super Saturday will take you up, up and away! We will explore and create with the wonders of blow up art. Save up your hot air; you will need it for this floating adventure.

10:00 am & 1:00 pm Film Up! (96 mins.) Join the unlikely pair of Carl, an elderly homebody, and 8-year old Russell, a wilderness explorer, as they trek on a worldly adventure marked with a villain, a rare bird, and LOTS of balloons.

11:00 am – 1:00 pm Guided Tours

Enjoy a guided trek through Blow Up: Inflatable Contemporary Art with a Museum docent.

11:00 am – 2:00 pm Make & Take

Learn how to make balloon animals with “the balloon guy” Jim Perry.