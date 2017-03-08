The 2017 West Michigan Women’s Expo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The West Michigan Women’s Expo returns to Grand Rapids for it’s 19th year and we have all the information for you so you wont miss a thing! This event aims to provide a weekend of enjoyment and education to women of all ages, giving you and all your best gal pals an opportunity to get together and spark passion for life. The West Michigan Women’s Expo offers a balance of wellness, education and entertainment in an event designed to inspire the busy West Michigan woman and speak to their many interests.

The three-day Expo is the largest single consumer event for women in West Michigan and features more than 400 women-owned and women-focused businesses – all accessible under one roof. This year’s Expo will have everything a women could ever want, shopping, keynote speakers, hands on tutorials, home decor, health and fitness opportunities, interactive workshops, on site hair-styling, live cooking stages, vacation packages, giveaways, financial planning and more – it’s all there! The best of the best from the state, along with top experts in their fields, will be there ALL WEEKEND LONG to provide recourse, perform demonstrations and live experiences all weekend long.

West Michigan Women’s Expo Information

Expo Times and Dates:

Friday, March 10, 2017 ~ 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2017 ~ 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2017 ~ 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

$10 for adults and $8 for children ages 6 to 14.

Buy your tickets, click here. Admission will also be sold at the door.

For more information check our their Facebook page or visit their website.