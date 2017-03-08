Related Coverage Photos: Bid For Bachelors and Bachelorettes raises big funds for charity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Friends and Families of Cystic Fibrosis put on the 20th annual “Bid For Bachelors and Bachelorettes”, which helps local families. Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay in West Michigan, to help those with Cystic Fibrosis. More than $110,000 were raised at this year’s event to support individuals living with CF, and their families. For information on getting involved or donating, click here.

FFCF contributes to the special needs of families in the following ways:

Care packages for children and young adults when hospitalized

Assisting with medical supplies and/or equipment that is not covered by other resources

Contributing to lung transplant procedures

Assisting in funding medical equipment or needs of patients through the local CF Care Center at DeVos Children’s Hospital

A determined individual special need