‘Designated Survivor’ returns to My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – ‘Designated Survivor’ is a creating waves on My ABC WOTV4 for it’s thick plot and twisting turns. The show stars Kiefer Sutherland stars as Tom Kirkman, a lower-level cabinet member who was suddenly appointed President of the United States after a catastrophic attack on the U.S. Capitol during the State of the Union. After a break of episodes, ‘Designated Survivor’ returns tonight, March 8th, at 10 p.m to My ABC WOTV4.

On tonight’s new episode, the nation reels from the aftermath of the shooting on the steps of the Capitol while Emily struggles with the knowledge there may be a traitor in the White House. Meanwhile, FBI Agent Hannah Wells grapples with her decision to reveal what she knows about the conspiracy behind the Capitol bombing. It’s sure to keep you on the edge of your seat all night long.

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here to find out where to watch us.

Make sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4!