Week 11: Champagne runs, cheesy pasta, and our new Bachelorette

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Last night Nick Viall sent home one of the sweetest contestants The Bachelor has ever had. Rachel, we’ll miss you… but not for long! Luckily, we’ll be seeing her gorgeous smile shortly on The Bachelorette!

Here’s what America had to say about the episode

I want Vanessa and Nick to work out… but every single sign and detail about their lives screams incompatibility #TheBachelor — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 7, 2017

i love Vanessa for wanting to keep having lunch with her fam on Sundays instead of moving to LA to sell Sugarbear Hair on Insta #TheBachelor — isabella biedenharn (@isabella324) March 7, 2017

Raven got to play darts. Rachel got to ride in a sleigh. Vanessa gets a cold bath. Ah, love #TheBachelor — AJ Swenson (@annj_swenson) March 7, 2017

Tbh, I want Rachel's penguin onesie #TheBachelor — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) March 7, 2017

I haven't had enough wine to find Raven's jaunty musical montage anything but insanely awkward. #TheBachelor — Andrea Lavinthal (@andilavs) March 7, 2017

Here’s what America had to say about Women Tell All

Safe to say, by the end of her time on The Bachelor, Corinne made the difficult leap from “villain” to “fan favorite”. How so? She unforgivingly left the show to grab a glass of champagne, refused to apologize for taking a nap, and served the crowd “cheesy pasta” in honor of her nanny.

Although, Taylor wasn’t having ANY of it. The girl was practically shaking with anger. One more minute and that cheesy pasta would’ve been smashed in Corinne’s face.

Kristina shared more of her beautiful story, that America believes isn’t finished. She confessed that people have already been contacting her, and that she hopes to help change many more lives. The women were in tears.

The two women that really fought Nick the most on Women Tell All were Danielle L. and Kristina. Both felt as if they weren’t given a fair shot at love and left the show completely confused. Nick expressed the fact that he knows how they feel. He said he’s sorry that it felt like they were blind sided, but his decision was more-so in comparison to the other girls. Almost in tears, he said “I can only do my best.”

Rachel came out looking down right HOT! Nothing like a little beauty revenge when seeing your ex for the first time. Surprisingly, the two didn’t focus on their relationship on the show at all – the discussion was purely on her as the new Bachelorette. Rachel said she doesn’t have a type, and that she’s very humbled and honored to have this opportunity.

This is the most attention adult napping has gotten in years and I, for one, am glad the issue is being addressed #TheBachelor — Lindsay Kimble (@lekimble) March 7, 2017

Corinne Olympios is my inspiration I will never get mad again I will just walk away and return with a glass of champagne. #thebachelor — Alexander Daibes (@platinumvajean) March 7, 2017

Josephine with the most epic eye roll ever #WomenTellAll #TheBachelor — Philip DUBStepnowski (@Dubstepmeowski) March 7, 2017

When you're the reason why this season of #TheBachelor is the most tweeted and talked about one yet pic.twitter.com/b0yovU4oT2 — Jessica Feberova (@JessicaFeberova) March 7, 2017

Being asked to be the bachelorette helps with heartbreak every time. #TheBachelor — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) March 7, 2017

