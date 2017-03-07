Every Dress Has a Story! Donate a special dress for a cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids and Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore has launched Every Dress Has a Story!, a fashion-forward dress drive. The two organizations have partnered to collect gently used dresses from the community. The donations will help to assist Grand Rapids Goodwill stores in their mission of providing job training and placement services to area residents. Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore and Goodwill Industries are partnering for a fourth year for the initiative. Donations are being accepted March 3-19, across several counties in Michigan.

Girl Scout Troops are collecting new or gently used formal and informal dresses from their own closets, friends and families, to help make an impact. The dresses will create new memories for someone else, and the funds will help Goodwill continue the mission of providing job training and placement services for those in need.

Most women have a dress hanging in their closet, that was worn for a special occasion. What if that same dress could make someone else’s event special? Every Dress Has a Story is seeking to receive donations of dresses, and continue its mission of providing job training and placement throughout the Greater Grand Rapids area.

Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids is a non-profit organization dedicated to changing lives and communities through the power of work. Since 1966, the organization has offered a wide range of employment and training programs to assist those with disabilities, and other barriers to employment in developing their marketable skills. Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids is supported by revenue from its 22 retail stores, and monetary donations. For more information, visit www.goodwillgr.org .