About Face: Rocket Science Skin Care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – OMG! I have literally never in my life experienced a feeling like this. I am in LOVE with KPS Essentials and their astounding line of skin care products. Two amazing Rocket Scientists, Ron and Natalie, launched a line of products in hopes of “transforming skin care forever” and I think they may have done just that.

I started out as a Cosmetic Contingent in Filenes Basement in Boston back in the late 90’s. I know, I’m dating myself… side eye. But… It was my job as the departmental contingent to cover all of the varying cosmetic lines whenever an employee was sick or absent. So very early on in my career I was exposed to brands LIKE Mario Badescu, Clarins, Estee Lauder, Clinique and other amazing brands that have really good skincare collections from product lines. But KPS Essentials has got to be one of my absolute favorites of all time! They “source only organic, food-grade ingredients and harness botanical science technology to develop the world’s most effective skincare”. Seriously, I don’t think my skin has ever been truly, deeply CLEAN and NOURISHED until now.

So let me break it down and tell you a little bit about why I am so head over heels for KPS. They sent me several products which are all fantastic but there are a few that are extraordinary that you ladies MUST know about.

First, the Aromatherapy Cleansing Oil is simply phenomenal, there are no other words for this product, seriously! It is a “3-in-1 cleanser that removes dirt, excess oil, make-up and other pore clogging impurities”. I died dreaming when using this product because in order to use it effectively, you need to rub it on your face with your hands. The warmth from my palms, the aroma of the essential oils and the facial massage I essentially give myself when using, provide some much needed relaxation moments after a long work day. Not only does it “nourish and hydrate” the skin but it really, really, really cleans. The Aromatherapy cleansing Oil is addicting, if you don’t usually try new things because you have a cleanser you’ve been using for years…throw it out and buy this one. It will literally change the way you think about clean!

I was also a very big fan of the Probiotic Toner which “revives dull skin”. The aroma of the Lemongrass and witch hazel triggered something in my brain that told me I was giving my skin the very best that money could buy. It literally smells like its working well. “Your skin will feel fresh & smooth with a healthy, revitalized glow” everyone will notice.

While I could go on and on for paragraphs about KPS Essentials, unfortunate every good blog post must come to an end. So the last product I’d like to mention is the Vitamin C Lip Treatment. It is a “luxuriously moisturizing butter that softens and plumps parched lips”. I love love love to layer it on after I have completed my entire skincare regimen. I really like it because its perfection in a pot! It’s not to oily, it’s not to shiny, it’s just right. And given the quirky Michigan weather, it’s nice to have a lip product with Vitamin C to “restore collagen and add volume for a more defined lip line” that is soft and beautiful all year round! It also “contains potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory essential oils” which work in tandem with the natural oils in your lips for the ultimate sensation for hours at a time.

I am also crazy about the Renu Face Cream, I feel like I can’t sleep (rest) without it at this point. It smells so good! I know, I know…somebody stop me please lol!

The moral of the story is KPS Essentials is reasonably priced and is hands down one of the BEST investments you will ever make in your skin! Ladies, you MUST purchase from them, it’s not rocket science. Well yes it is… but that the best part about KPS!