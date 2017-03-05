Pure Passion for Fashion: Event teaching teens the value of good choices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – An uplifting event is returning to West Michigan to teach teens the value of good choices.

Pure Passion for Fashion (P2) takes place on Tuesday, March 14th. The fun event combines fashion and entertainment to carry a message of modesty and healthy choices to teens. Maranda will be the evening’s host, along with special guest, Cole Williams.

A free parent program will run before the P2 event, at 5:30 p.m., for parents who want to learn more about inspiring their children to make positive plans and decisions. A light dinner will be served. RSVP is requested.

Pure Passion for Fashion kicks off at 7 p.m. at Godwin Heights High School. Tickets are a $5 donation and are available at purepassionforfasion.org.

