Photos: 2017 Home and Garden Show

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published:
home-and-garden

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – West Michigan’s largest Home & Garden show is back for its 38th season! With 12 feature gardens, 4 free seminar stages and over 350 exhibitors featuring every product and service you’ll ever need, all under one roof, this is the show to attend! Every product and service for your home and garden with 400 exhibitors – over 300 Local Businesses.

Home & Garden Show 2017

 

Dates & Times
 
Admission
Thursday, March 2 – 3 pm – 9:00pm
Single Day Adult:  $10.00
Friday, March 3 – Noon – 9:30pm
All Show Ticket:  $18.00
Saturday, March 4 – 10 am – 9:00pm
Children (6-14): $4.00
Sunday, March 5 – 11 am – 6pm
5 & Under: Free

