Fish fry locations around West Michigan 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — It is officially Lent, which means fish fry Fridays are back! Check out the list of local fish fry locations and find one in your area. Did we forget any? Email us and we’ll add it to the list.

West Michigan- Grand Rapids & surrounding area

American Legion Post 179; 2327 Wilson SW, Grand Rapids

Friday nights, March 3 to April 14; 5-7pm

Cost: Adults; $9.00, children under 12, $4.50, children under 5 are free

Menu: All you can eat Alaskan Pollok or Smelt, with coleslaw, French fries, dinner roll

Assumption BVM – Family Life Center 6390 Belmont Road NE, Belmont, MI

March 10th, 17th 2016 5:00 PM to 7:30PM Choice of Fried or Baked Pollock, Cole Slaw, Green Beans, Choice of French Fries or Macaroni & Cheese, Bread & Butter, Texas Sheet Cake, Coffee, Lemonade, Water. Total costs are $8.00 for Adults, $5.00 for Children 4-12 yrs. FREE for children 1-3 yrs. and $25.00 per Family of 4 or more.

St. John Vianney Village Hall, 4101 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming

Weekdays March 3 – April 7; Times vary. Take out available

Cost: $9 adults, $8 for seniors (age 60 and over), $5 for children age 12 and under

Menu: All-you-can-eat fried Alaskan Pollack, baked Icelandic cod, baked potato or fries, coleslaw, roll, drink and ice cream. Macaroni and cheese available for children.

Knights of Columbus #4362; 5830 Clyde Park Avenue, Grand Rapids

Fridays, NOW to April 14; 5-7pm

Cost: Seniors $8.00, adults $9.00, children 5-10 $5.00, children 5 & under, free

Menu: Fried or baked fish, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw, roll, dessert

Kosciuszko Hall; 935 Park St. SW, Grand Rapids, 49504

Every Friday 4:30-7:00pm

Cost: $8.00

Kosciuszko Hall Lent menu varies each week

Fish Lads, Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave SW Grand Rapids

Every Friday until April 7, open until 8pm.

Cost: $18.00 for adults; $8.99 for children 12 & under.

Menu: fresh fish and seafood daily

Birch Lodge, 732 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Friday’s all day until 9pm

Cost: AYCE Fish $13.99 or $9.99 for single portion, served with Brew City Fries.

Blessed Sacrament Parish Family Center, 2275 Diamond Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Friday nights, NOW to end of lent; 4:45pm-7pm

Cost: adult fish: $8.50, adult pasta: $6.00, Children’s dinner: $4.00, 3 and under: free

Menu: Alaskan cod (baked or fried), French fries or baked potato, Cole slaw or applesauce, roll Or Pasta dinner, meatless tomato or butter sauce, salad and breadstick.

St. Alphonsus Parish Center cafeteria, 224 Carrier St. NE, Grand Rapids

Friday, Feb. 20 – March 27, 2017, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Parish Center Cafeteria – please use barrier free entrance

Cost: Adults, $9; Seniors, $8; Children 12 and under, $4; under 3 are free

Menu: Baked or fried walleye, French fries or baked potato, mac & cheese, coleslaw, sourdough roll, beverages,desserts, grilled cheese sandwiches

St. Isidore Parish Gym, 628 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Fridays, March 3 – April 7, 4:30-7:00pm

Cost: $8.50; Seniors (62+): $8.00; children (5-12): $4.00; children 4 and under: free.

Menu: Baked or fried fish, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce, homemade macaroni and cheese, rolls, dessert, beverage; take-outs available

St. Paul’s Church, 2560 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Grand Rapids

Friday nights, March 4, 11, & 18; 5-7pm

Cost: $9.00, Kids 5-10 $5.00

Menu: Alaskan Pollock fish, coleslaw or apple sauce, roll & butter, beverages, and homemade desserts.

Marne Lions Annual Lenten Fish Fry, Interurban Depot Cafe, 1580 Arch St., Marne, MI

Every Friday NOW until April 7 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Cost: Adult: $9.00; Child: $4.50 (age 4-12)

Menu: All-U-Can Eat Fish, served with choice of fries, baked potato or mac n cheese, includes coleslaw & drink…OR…Large beef and bean burrito with tortilla chips & drink. All meals include a dessert!

West Michigan- Caledonia/Wayland

American Legion Post 305, 9548 Cherry Valley Ave. SE, Caledonia

Fridays (through 4/7) 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $9 adults, $6 kids 12 and under

Menu: All you can eat fried fish, fries, coleslaw, homemade bread, chicken tenders, ice cream and beverage

Wayland FVW 735 S. Main Street, Wayland

Friday nights, Feb 20 to April 7; 5-7pm.

Cost: $9.00, Kids reduced price

Menu: All you can eat fish dinner includes the Mayor’s famous cole slaw.

Red’s Sports Bar & Grill, 661 S. Broadway, Middleville

Friday nights

Cost: $9.00

Menu: All you can eat fish (pollock) dinner, includes slaw, and fries

West Michigan- Lakeshore area

Grand Haven Eagles Aerie 925, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven

Friday nights, NOW to April 7 from 5- 8 p.m.

Cost: $9

Menu: 3-piece perch dinner or a 2-piece perch dinner with three shrimp. Served with a role and cole slaw, choice of Baked Potato, French Fries or onion rings.

Holland VFW Post 2144, 175 W. 8th St., Holland

Friday nights thru April from 5- 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $8

Menu:Ocean perch, fries, cole slaw

West Michigan- Kalamazoo & surrounding area

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 936 Lake St. Kalamazoo

Fridays March 4, 11, 18 and 25

Cost: Adults $9; children 6-12 $5

Menu: Fried and baked cod, French fries, mac-n-cheese, coleslaw and roll.

West Michigan- Battle Creek & surrounding area

St. Philip Roman Catholic, 112 Capital Avenue Northeast Battle Creek

Fridays

Cost: Adults $9, Children $4.50

Menu: Fish and fixings

West Michigan-Muskegon & surrounding area

Marne Lions Club, 1580 Arch St., Marne

Fridays NOW – April 7, 5-8 p.m

Cost: $9:00 adults, $4.50 kids

Menu: All you can eat fried fish, fries, coleslaw, beverage and dessert

Muskegon Catholic Central, 1145 Laketon Ave., Muskegon

Fridays, 4:30-7 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, $4 for children 12 years old

Menu: Choice of perch or tilapia served with french fries or baked potato, homemade coleslaw, Cole’s garlic bread, cookie, applesauce or fruit cocktail beverage.

Knights of Columbus, 2915 Fairfield St., Norton Shores

Fridays starting NOW – April 7, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $8 seniors

Menu: Choice of perch, shrimp or combination; choice of red skin potatoes or French fries; coleslaw, garlic bread and dessert.

St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St., Montague

Fridays, 9am to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 5-12 years old, children under 5 years old free

Menu: Choice of perch, walleye, baked tilapia, shrimp or combo plate; choice of baked potato or French fries, choice of coleslaw or apple sauce; dessert and beverage.

West Michigan- Northern

Christ the King Church, 9596 N. Reed Road, Howard City

Fridays 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $9 adults, $8 seniors, $25 family, kids 6-12 $3

Menu: Fried and baked fish Pollock, salad bar, vegetable, roll, macaroni and cheese, dessert coffee and juice

Did we miss one? Email us your fish fry details (Location, dates/times, Cost and menu): info@wotv4women.com.