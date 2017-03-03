Fish fry locations around West Michigan 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — It is officially Lent, which means fish fry Fridays are back! Check out the list of local fish fry locations and find one in your area. Did we forget any? Email us and we’ll add it to the list.
West Michigan- Grand Rapids & surrounding area
American Legion Post 179; 2327 Wilson SW, Grand Rapids
Friday nights, March 3 to April 14; 5-7pm
Cost: Adults; $9.00, children under 12, $4.50, children under 5 are free
Menu: All you can eat Alaskan Pollok or Smelt, with coleslaw, French fries, dinner roll
Assumption BVM – Family Life Center 6390 Belmont Road NE, Belmont, MI
March 10th, 17th 2016 5:00 PM to 7:30PM Choice of Fried or Baked Pollock, Cole Slaw, Green Beans, Choice of French Fries or Macaroni & Cheese, Bread & Butter, Texas Sheet Cake, Coffee, Lemonade, Water. Total costs are $8.00 for Adults, $5.00 for Children 4-12 yrs. FREE for children 1-3 yrs. and $25.00 per Family of 4 or more.
St. John Vianney Village Hall, 4101 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming
Weekdays March 3 – April 7; Times vary. Take out available
Cost: $9 adults, $8 for seniors (age 60 and over), $5 for children age 12 and under
Menu: All-you-can-eat fried Alaskan Pollack, baked Icelandic cod, baked potato or fries, coleslaw, roll, drink and ice cream. Macaroni and cheese available for children.
Knights of Columbus #4362; 5830 Clyde Park Avenue, Grand Rapids
Fridays, NOW to April 14; 5-7pm
Cost: Seniors $8.00, adults $9.00, children 5-10 $5.00, children 5 & under, free
Menu: Fried or baked fish, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw, roll, dessert
Kosciuszko Hall; 935 Park St. SW, Grand Rapids, 49504
Every Friday 4:30-7:00pm
Cost: $8.00
Kosciuszko Hall Lent menu varies each week
Fish Lads, Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave SW Grand Rapids
Every Friday until April 7, open until 8pm.
Cost: $18.00 for adults; $8.99 for children 12 & under.
Menu: fresh fish and seafood daily
Birch Lodge, 732 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
Friday’s all day until 9pm
Cost: AYCE Fish $13.99 or $9.99 for single portion, served with Brew City Fries.
Blessed Sacrament Parish Family Center, 2275 Diamond Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
Friday nights, NOW to end of lent; 4:45pm-7pm
Cost: adult fish: $8.50, adult pasta: $6.00, Children’s dinner: $4.00, 3 and under: free
Menu: Alaskan cod (baked or fried), French fries or baked potato, Cole slaw or applesauce, roll Or Pasta dinner, meatless tomato or butter sauce, salad and breadstick.
St. Alphonsus Parish Center cafeteria, 224 Carrier St. NE, Grand Rapids
Friday, Feb. 20 – March 27, 2017, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Parish Center Cafeteria – please use barrier free entrance
Cost: Adults, $9; Seniors, $8; Children 12 and under, $4; under 3 are free
Menu: Baked or fried walleye, French fries or baked potato, mac & cheese, coleslaw, sourdough roll, beverages,desserts, grilled cheese sandwiches
St. Isidore Parish Gym, 628 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids
Fridays, March 3 – April 7, 4:30-7:00pm
Cost: $8.50; Seniors (62+): $8.00; children (5-12): $4.00; children 4 and under: free.
Menu: Baked or fried fish, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce, homemade macaroni and cheese, rolls, dessert, beverage; take-outs available
St. Paul’s Church, 2560 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Grand Rapids
Friday nights, March 4, 11, & 18; 5-7pm
Cost: $9.00, Kids 5-10 $5.00
Menu: Alaskan Pollock fish, coleslaw or apple sauce, roll & butter, beverages, and homemade desserts.
Marne Lions Annual Lenten Fish Fry, Interurban Depot Cafe, 1580 Arch St., Marne, MI
Every Friday NOW until April 7 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm
Cost: Adult: $9.00; Child: $4.50 (age 4-12)
Menu: All-U-Can Eat Fish, served with choice of fries, baked potato or mac n cheese, includes coleslaw & drink…OR…Large beef and bean burrito with tortilla chips & drink. All meals include a dessert!
West Michigan- Caledonia/Wayland
American Legion Post 305, 9548 Cherry Valley Ave. SE, Caledonia
Fridays (through 4/7) 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $9 adults, $6 kids 12 and under
Menu: All you can eat fried fish, fries, coleslaw, homemade bread, chicken tenders, ice cream and beverage
Wayland FVW 735 S. Main Street, Wayland
Friday nights, Feb 20 to April 7; 5-7pm.
Cost: $9.00, Kids reduced price
Menu: All you can eat fish dinner includes the Mayor’s famous cole slaw.
Red’s Sports Bar & Grill, 661 S. Broadway, Middleville
Friday nights
Cost: $9.00
Menu: All you can eat fish (pollock) dinner, includes slaw, and fries
West Michigan- Lakeshore area
Grand Haven Eagles Aerie 925, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven
Friday nights, NOW to April 7 from 5- 8 p.m.
Cost: $9
Menu: 3-piece perch dinner or a 2-piece perch dinner with three shrimp. Served with a role and cole slaw, choice of Baked Potato, French Fries or onion rings.
Holland VFW Post 2144, 175 W. 8th St., Holland
Friday nights thru April from 5- 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $8
Menu:Ocean perch, fries, cole slaw
West Michigan- Kalamazoo & surrounding area
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 936 Lake St. Kalamazoo
Fridays March 4, 11, 18 and 25
Cost: Adults $9; children 6-12 $5
Menu: Fried and baked cod, French fries, mac-n-cheese, coleslaw and roll.
West Michigan- Battle Creek & surrounding area
St. Philip Roman Catholic, 112 Capital Avenue Northeast Battle Creek
Fridays
Cost: Adults $9, Children $4.50
Menu: Fish and fixings
West Michigan-Muskegon & surrounding area
Marne Lions Club, 1580 Arch St., Marne
Fridays NOW – April 7, 5-8 p.m
Cost: $9:00 adults, $4.50 kids
Menu: All you can eat fried fish, fries, coleslaw, beverage and dessert
Muskegon Catholic Central, 1145 Laketon Ave., Muskegon
Fridays, 4:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, $4 for children 12 years old
Menu: Choice of perch or tilapia served with french fries or baked potato, homemade coleslaw, Cole’s garlic bread, cookie, applesauce or fruit cocktail beverage.
Knights of Columbus, 2915 Fairfield St., Norton Shores
Fridays starting NOW – April 7, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults, $8 seniors
Menu: Choice of perch, shrimp or combination; choice of red skin potatoes or French fries; coleslaw, garlic bread and dessert.
St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St., Montague
Fridays, 9am to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 5-12 years old, children under 5 years old free
Menu: Choice of perch, walleye, baked tilapia, shrimp or combo plate; choice of baked potato or French fries, choice of coleslaw or apple sauce; dessert and beverage.
West Michigan- Northern
Christ the King Church, 9596 N. Reed Road, Howard City
Fridays 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $9 adults, $8 seniors, $25 family, kids 6-12 $3
Menu: Fried and baked fish Pollock, salad bar, vegetable, roll, macaroni and cheese, dessert coffee and juice
