GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Now that the weather is cooling down, a sweater with great details is a wardrobe must-have! It doesn’t have to cost a fortune either. Try picking up a cute v-neck sweater from your local goodwill store. then you’ll need an eyelit kit and a cute piece of rope. Cut a small hole near the collar and use a pencil to mark where to insert the eyelit. Use the tool included in your kit to finish the project.

