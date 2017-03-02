Live long and proper with Samaritas etiquette course

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Samaritas Senior Living launched the Academy in 2016, with the vision for Samaritas Senior Living to be known as the place where people go to learn, engage and partner together. Through a variety of classes, participants have the opportunity to learn new talents, grow as individuals and as a community, and enjoy shared experiences.

On February 4th, 20 participants learned etiquette tips and to-dos from Stacey Carpin, owner of Etissentials. The class connected children, parents and seniors learning together about etiquette. In the video above, Stacey and some friends from Samaritas joined Maranda to show what the experience was like.

Stacey took students through a four-course meal, teaching them when to start eating at a gathering, how to butter bread, how to pass salt and pepper, how to hold utensils, how to fold napkins and place on laps, and what not to talk about at the table.

The next etiquette class will be Saturday, March 25 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Register here!

Looking ahead, on March 30, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., the Academy will celebrate its one-year anniversary! During the celebration, the Academy will launch its 2017 summer lineup as well as provide demos to give the community an example of Academy programs.