Get moving with Maranda this weekend for family fun

Walk with Maranda and Priority Health

Join Maranda and Priority Health at Celebration Cinema on Saturday, March 4th for a special Walk with Maranda event. Have a fun morning with your family walking through the theater, playing games, and ending with the Lego Batman movie. The $5 per person ticket includes a backpack, walk, and movie! Get your tickets at online or at the Box Office. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. with the event kick-off at 9 a.m.

Flick’s Family Film Festival

Celebration! North, South & RiverTown

February 24-April 20

Flick’s Family Film Festival features a lineup of free movies for kids and just $5 for adults.

Movie: Middle School: The Worst

Home and Garden Show Family Day – Saturday

West Michigan’s largest Home & Garden show is back for its 38th season! With 12 feature gardens gardens, 4 free seminar stages and over 350 exhibitors featuring every product and service you’ll ever need, all under one roof, this is the show to attend! Every product and service for your home and garden with 400 exhibitors – over 300 Local Businesses.

Dates & Times Admission Thursday, March 2 – 3 pm – 9:00pm Single Day Adult: $10.00 Friday, March 3 – Noon – 9:30pm All Show Ticket: $18.00 Saturday, March 4 – 10 am – 9:00pm Children (6-14): $4.00 Sunday, March 5 – 11 am – 6pm 5 & Under: Free

Family Day on Saturday; includes Free admission before noon for kids 14 and under, plus loads of activities, events, features, crafts and seminars for kids and parents and grandparents.



Disney on Ice – Dare to Dream

Nothing can stop a princess for a courageous adventure when Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream Skates into Grand Rapids. Join your hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they share the heroic stories of four of your favorite Disney Princeses.

Thursday, March 2 at 7pm

Friday, March 3 at 7pm

Saturday, March 4 at 11am, 3pm & 7pm

Sunday, March 5 at 1pm & 5pm

Stage GR Presents “The Lion King Jr”

The Lion King Jr. tells the story of a young lion prince living in the flourishing African Pride Lands. Born into the royal family, precocious cub Simba spends his days exploring the sprawling savanna grasslands and idolizing his kingly father, Mufasa, while youthfully shirking the responsibility his position in life requires.

Performances will be in the Meijer Theater at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. There will be one show on Friday March 3, at 7:00 PM, and two shows on Saturday March 4 at 1:00 and 3:00 PM. Reserved seat tickets will be available for purchase online from stageGR.

Butterflies are Blooming

Butterflies are blooming in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden with engaging outdoor activities:

Fly like a butterfly, wrap up like a chrysalis, curl up like a caterpillar, or crawl out of an egg using life cycle costumes and your imagination.

• Perform your own butterfly-themed puppet show or read about moths and butterflies in the Log Cabin.

• Hunt for butterfly and moth life cycle replicas with a guided activity in the Kid-Sense Garden.

• Look for images of Michigan butterflies as you navigate the Butterfly Maze.

• Enjoy a springtime puppet show on the Log Cabin lawn; days and times vary.

• Become a Monarch butterfly while you take an imaginary journey and overcome challenges during a Monarch’s Migration game.

There’s something for all ages! Activities vary daily; check at the Information Center for what is happening each day.

Mother and Son date night – Kroc center

Saturday, March 4 4pm-6pm

Join us at the Kroc for a memorable date night for mother son duos. This year’s event is “knight” themed, so boys will have some medieval-style fun (and hopefully learn a little too). We will have a DJ, photo booth, dinner, door prizes, and more! Come ready to have fun and bust a move! $30 per couple, $10 each additional guest. Avoid late fees by registering online or at the Kroc Center by Feb. 27. This event is best suited for ages 3 to 12. You are welcome to dress up or come in costume, but it is not required

Science Saturday: Science of Watersheds – Grand Rapids Public Museum

As part of monthly Science Tuesdays, hands-on science activities will highlight the Grand River watershed and its impact within the community.

Learners of all ages will be engaged by interactive activities including watercolor map painting, identifying and viewing aquatic organisms, and learning about indicator species whose presence alone give indication of the water quality. See GRPM artifacts, including historic log ends and specimens that live in our Grand River watershed. Special Saturdays at the GRPM will have Science Saturday with hands-on activities related to that month’s Science Tuesdays theme. Science Saturdays will take place in the Museum’s Galleria and be free with general admission. Science Saturdays will take place March 4 and 11.

Kalamazoo Fretboard Festival

March 3-4

Music, food, fun & Celebration

This free event invites visitors to meet instrument designers and learn about their trade, attend workshops for a variety of stringed instruments, and hear live performances from area musicians. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is looking for music lovers age 16 or older to help with: greeting guests upon arrival, maintaining attendance counts at each concert stage, and aiding in vendor setup on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Three session times are available: 9:00am – 12:00pm, 12:00 – 3:00pm, & 3:00 – 6:00pm. To volunteer, contact Megan O’Kon at 269.373.7959 or mokon@kvcc.edu.