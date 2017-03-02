GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Studies have shown that children who don’t receive early care are 40% less likely to go to college and sadly 70% more likely to be involved in a crime. Early education is crucial for children to be ready for kindergarten. This is where the Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative steps in to help. In 2010, research showed, prior to ELNC, that only two out of every ten children entering kindergarten were ready. Each year, the ELNC classrooms use creative curriculum, and children are assessed three times through the Gold Online assessment. All classrooms have earned a rating of 4 or 5 stars, out of a 5 star rating system. After five years in helping GRPS students, 91% of ELNC graduates are ready for kindergarten.

ELNC is two things. It’s a collaborative of nine non-profit organizations, including eight neighborhood-based organizations that deliver preschool and other related services. One of the nine organizations is the ELNC. The ELNC is a 501(c)3 registered organization. The program is headed up by Dr. Nkechy Ezeh, the Associate Director for Early Education at Aquinas College.

Fast Facts:

ELNC opened 17 classrooms

ELNC has served 1,056 children

A 4 or 5 star rating received in all ELNC classrooms from the State of Michigan

91% of 2015 ELNC graduates are ready for kindergarden

The Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative is a program that creates free preschool programs housed at community organizations in the area, including: